Man hospitalized in Long Beach shooting

A man was hospitalized Sunday after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body in Long Beach.

The shooting was reported at 11:58 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Fashion Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jason Garrido.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The victim was shot with a handgun by a suspect who fled in a compact vehicle, Garrido said. The wounds were not believed life-threatening.

"Based on preliminary information, the shooting is being investigated as gang-related," he said.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.