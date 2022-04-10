Man hospitalized in Long Beach shooting
LONG BEACH - A man was hospitalized Sunday after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body in Long Beach.
The shooting was reported at 11:58 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Fashion Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jason Garrido.
The victim was shot with a handgun by a suspect who fled in a compact vehicle, Garrido said. The wounds were not believed life-threatening.
"Based on preliminary information, the shooting is being investigated as gang-related," he said.
