Man hospitalized in Hollywood Hills shooting

A man is hospitalized Friday after being shot in the Hollywood Hills above the Sunset Strip.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at 10:16 p.m. Thursday to 1258 N. Clark St. where they learned that a shooting suspect had fired a weapon at the victim from outside the residence, said an LAPD spokesman.

There was no description of the suspect, who ran away from the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No further details were available.

