Man found shot to death inside Eaton Canyon Nature Center in Pasadena

Sheriff's detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man inside the Eaton Canyon Nature Center Death in Pasadena, a deputy said Sunday.

The man was found just after 6:30 a.m. near a hiking trail at the Nature Center located at 1750 N. Altadena Drive, said Deputy Wally Braks.

A gun was also located near the scene, Braks said.

The man was discovered by some hikers who told staff members who then called 911, he said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

It was unclear if the man was a victim of a homicide, suicide or accident.

Anyone with information on this death was asked to call the sheriff's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

