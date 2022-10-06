Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night.

Hollywood Division officers responded to a call of shots fired around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene.

A description of the suspect was not available.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.