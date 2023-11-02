Man found shot to death in truck near USC: LAPD

A man who was fatally shot in the University Park area was identified Thursday, and police sought the public's help to solve the crime.

Officers sent to Ellendale Place and 23rd Street about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on a "shots fired" report found the mortally wounded man in the driver's seat of a white Ford Ranger, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Encarnacion Ibarra, 45, died at the scene, the LAPD reported.

"When the officers arrived, they located the victim, Mr. Ibarra, seated in his parked vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," police said.

No suspect description was available. Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call LAPD South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at 323- 786-5100, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.