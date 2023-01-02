Man found shot to death in East LA alley
LOS ANGELES - A shooting death investigation was underway in East Los Angeles, officials said.
Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to a neighborhood in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, located near the intersection of West Beverly and Atlantic boulevards around 11:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Arriving LASD deputies discovered a man lying in the alley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene by LA County Fire paramedics.
A description of the suspect was unavailable and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.
The name of the shooting victim was not released.
No further information was available.