Man found shot shortly after alleged kidnapping at Sylmar gas station

A man was found shot after he was apparently kidnapped in front of a Sylmar gas station Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Mobil gas station at Encinitas Avenue and Roxford Street. A man named Craig watched the whole thing unfold.

"It was really quick, but the guy didn't put up a fight," Craig said. "Three or four guys out of the SUV, walked up to the guy, grabbed him, walked him over, got into the car. One guy ran in front of my car, [they] almost got hit by another car, an SUV that drove by, and that was it."

Shortly after the alleged kidnapping, the same victim was found miles away, in the 148000 block of Little Tujunga Canyon Road, with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics took the man to the hospital. Officials did not provide any information on his condition.

While officials did not have any descriptions of the suspects, Craig said the suspects were driving a white SUV and a black sedan.

"That was all I saw, and it was real quick," he said. "They came in, came out and then they just disappeared."

The Los Angeles Police Department didn't provide any information on the victim, but Craig said he believes the man was a street vendor, because, "He was setting up. He wasn't even ready yet. We're 6:30 in the morning, you're getting ready to set up and they kinda just grabbed him and that was it. I mean, it was that fast."