3-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in Lancaster

A death investigation is underway in Lancaster after a 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in his home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a report of a child bleeding and not breathing inside a home in the 43400 block of 57th Street West just before 11 p.m.

At the scene, authorities found the toddler suffering from cuts, lacerations, or stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

A man at the home - believed to be a relative of the child's - was also taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. His condition is unknown.

At this time, homicide detectives are questioning the child's mother.

"When a minor is killed, it's traumatic for all the parties involved. And for deputies, investigators, it can hit close to home. It's a very heinous crime, and it's very difficult to handle those types of scenes," said Lt. Daniel Vizcarra with LASD Homicide.

Detectives told FOX 11 at least two other children were inside the home at the time and have been taken to the sheriff's department for their own protection. The Department of Children and Family Services has been notified.

No further information was immediately available.