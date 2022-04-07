Man found dead in Ventura RV fire
VENTURA - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a burning RV in Ventura Thursday morning.
Photo: Ventura Fire Department
According to the Ventura Fire Department, crews responded to the RV fire in the area of Main Street and Hartman Drive around 9:30 a.m.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent spread to a nearby building.
Upon inspecting the RV, crews found the victim inside.
A bystander who was trying to help during the fire was taken to a local hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.
Photo: Ventura Fire Department
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
