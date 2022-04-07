Man found dead in Ventura RV fire

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a burning RV in Ventura Thursday morning.

Photo: Ventura Fire Department

According to the Ventura Fire Department, crews responded to the RV fire in the area of Main Street and Hartman Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent spread to a nearby building.

Upon inspecting the RV, crews found the victim inside.

A bystander who was trying to help during the fire was taken to a local hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Photo: Ventura Fire Department

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

