Man exposes self and menaces entire salon in Long Beach

Disturbing video shows a man exposing himself to a salon full of women for more than 20 minutes and then leaving the area without getting arrested.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at Static Salon in Long Beach.

Salon staff said the man did not appear to be homeless and initially asked for a haircut and then waited outside on a chair.

"Literally within 10 minutes between him leaving our salon and sitting in the chair to whipping it out," said Fiona McLaughlin. "It was just insane."

McLaughlin says she called 9-1-1 right away.

"He was still going, so we called the cops 10 minutes after that," added the college student.

The man left the salon after 30 minutes — 10 minutes before police arrived.

"We get it. These calls come in all the time but to these guys on that day, that was something nobody's ever seen before," said salon owner Rachelle Daniels.

Daniels says they are going to be implementing new security measures at the salon after the ordeal and hope the response will be a little quicker next time.

"Whatever I have to do to keep them safe that’s what we’re going to have to do," said Daniels.

The Long Beach Police Department says more information about the case will be made available Tuesday.

