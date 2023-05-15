Man collapses after bee swarm attack in LA

SkyFOX captured the dramatic moments where a man collapsed to the ground after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Los Angeles' Encino neighborhood.

Emergency crews initially responded to a call of a bee swarm on Adlon Road in Encino around 4 p.m. Monday. A uniformed man responding to the scene was then attacked by the bee swarm.

The attack was so intense, the man ended up hitting the ground hard trying to walk away from the bees. The man eventually was able to walk out of the scene as other uniformed people went to treat the man.

Officials did not say where the swarm of bees came from or how the bee problem came about in the Encino neighborhood.

