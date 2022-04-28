Man caught on camera beating dog in Duarte

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who appeared to beat a dog for more than 10 minutes on surveillance video from an industrial park.

The incident under investigation stems from video shared in a neighborhood watch group in Duarte.

The owner of a business in the industrial park noticed the incident when checking the video earlier this week.

"The dog is cowering throughout the video," said one member who didn’t want to give her full name. "We’re crying watching it because it’s raw and really traumatic to watch, honestly."

The video taken Sunday shows a man park his car in the lot of an industrial complex. He takes a German Shepherd mix out of the back of his car by leash then begins to hit the dog.

The dog gets away at times, but the man never loses the leash.

The video ends after the man stops beating the dog then puts it back in the car and drives off.

The extent of the dog’s injuries is unknown.

"He needs to be convicted of this," added the anonymous neighbor who is a dog owner herself, "a dog just wants to be loyal to us and love us. We want him apprehended."

LASD’s Temple Division is handling the case and urges anyone with any information to contact them.