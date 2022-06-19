Man bludgeoned to death in Whittier, person of interest detained

A 50-year-old Hispanic man was fatally bludgeoned Sunday in Whittier in a possible gang-related attack and a person of interest has been detained, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The incident in the 11700 block of Fireside Drive was reported around 5:30 a.m, Deputy Tracy Koerner said.

Responding deputies found the victim unresponsive in front of his home, Koerner said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The LASD has not yet released any details regarding the person of interest who was detained.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the killing to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.