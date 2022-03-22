Witness shot while trying to stop man from beating dog

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a man they said shot at a group of people while beating a dog at the same time.

This all happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21, near the 700 block of La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles.

According to police, witnesses reported walking past an apartment complex and seeing a man on a balcony beating a dog. The witnesses then allegedly yelled at the suspect, confronting him, telling him to let the dog go. The suspect then allegedly yelled back, before taking out a gun and shooting at the witnesses, hitting one of them. He then ran away, according to police.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

LAPD says the man they're looking for is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and is around 21 years old. They don't believe that he lives at the complex where the dog was allegedly beaten, but that he may be the boyfriend of someone who lives nearby.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Wilshire Major Assault Crimes Division at (213) 922-8205.

