Victorville man accused of sexually assaulting women he met online

A Victorville man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault and robbery in Riverside.

According to police, the suspect, 23-year-old Dejaun Jones, assaulted girls and women he met through dating apps and social media in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Police said Jones was armed during the assaults and it is believed he targeted women less likely to report crimes to police, such as youth and sex workers.

Dejaun Ramon Jones / Photo courtesy Riverside Police Dept

Jones was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for sexual assault and robbery and is being held on $275,000 bail.

Authorities believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside Police Department at 951-353-7950, San Bernardino police at 909-384-5621, or Victorville police at 769-241-2911.

Officials are reminding anyone using dating apps to be vigilant and follow the below tips, provided by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN):

Use different photos for your dating profile

Avoid connecting with suspicious profiles

Check out your potential date on social media

Video chat before you meet up in person

Tell a friend where you will be meeting and for how long

Meet in a well-lit, populated, public place

Don’t rely on your date for transportation

Don’t overindulge in alcohol or substances

Trust your instincts and always be aware of your surroundings

