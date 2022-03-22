Victorville man accused of sexually assaulting women he met online
RIVERSIDE - A Victorville man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault and robbery in Riverside.
According to police, the suspect, 23-year-old Dejaun Jones, assaulted girls and women he met through dating apps and social media in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Police said Jones was armed during the assaults and it is believed he targeted women less likely to report crimes to police, such as youth and sex workers.
Dejaun Ramon Jones / Photo courtesy Riverside Police Dept
Jones was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for sexual assault and robbery and is being held on $275,000 bail.
Authorities believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside Police Department at 951-353-7950, San Bernardino police at 909-384-5621, or Victorville police at 769-241-2911.
Officials are reminding anyone using dating apps to be vigilant and follow the below tips, provided by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN):
- Use different photos for your dating profile
- Avoid connecting with suspicious profiles
- Check out your potential date on social media
- Video chat before you meet up in person
- Tell a friend where you will be meeting and for how long
- Meet in a well-lit, populated, public place
- Don’t rely on your date for transportation
- Don’t overindulge in alcohol or substances
- Trust your instincts and always be aware of your surroundings
