Man's hand chopped off by sword-wielding attacker: Police
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Riverside after police say a sword-wielding attacker chopped a man's hand off Sunday.
It happened at a home in the area near 5th Street and Fairmount Boulevard.
According to police, the victim - a man in his 60s - was operated on and is expected to be okay.
Further details on what may have led up to the attack continue to be investigated. A suspect description was not yet released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.