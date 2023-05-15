Expand / Collapse search

Man's hand chopped off by sword-wielding attacker: Police

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Riverside
FOX 11

Elderly man's hand chopped off with sword

Police in Riverside are searching for the person who used a sword to cut off an elderly man's hand. The man was operated on and is expected to be okay.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Riverside after police say a sword-wielding attacker chopped a man's hand off Sunday. 

It happened at a home in the area near 5th Street and Fairmount Boulevard. 

According to police, the victim - a man in his 60s - was operated on and is expected to be okay. 

Further details on what may have led up to the attack continue to be investigated. A suspect description was not yet released. 

SUGGESTED:

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 