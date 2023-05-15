Man's hand chopped off by sword-wielding attacker: Police

An investigation is underway in Riverside after police say a sword-wielding attacker chopped a man's hand off Sunday.

It happened at a home in the area near 5th Street and Fairmount Boulevard.

According to police, the victim - a man in his 60s - was operated on and is expected to be okay.

Further details on what may have led up to the attack continue to be investigated. A suspect description was not yet released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.