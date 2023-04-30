Riverside masseuse accused of sexual assault

article

A Riverside masseuse accused of sexually assaulting a customer at the clinic owned by his wife has been arrested, according to police.

Authorities said the victim reported she was sexually assaulted during a massage at Healing Tree Acupuncture and Wellness Center located in the 3900 block of Jackson Street. The suspect, identified as 67-year-old Jungsik Mo of Anaheim Hills, was working as a masseuse without a valid license, officials said.

The couple also owned a second massage center called Haim Healing Center in Fullerton.

Mo was arrested last Monday but has since been released on $75,000 bail.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who sought treatment at the Healing Tree Acupuncture and Wellness Center but have not yet come forward.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation should contact SACA Detective Edward Vazquez at (951) 353-7136 or EVazquez@RiversideCA.gov.