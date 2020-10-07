VIDEO: Man arrested for setting traffic cones on fire in front of Costa Mesa police station

A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly starting a fire in front of the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Police said that around 1 a.m., a man approached the front doors of the department, placed traffic cones at the doors and lit them on fire. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

A good Samaritan, who was driving by at the time, used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. The police department’s fire alarm was triggered and alerted CMPD’s Watch Commander.

Investigators located the suspect nearby on Newport Blvd. and arrested him for arson. He was identified as 32-year-old Claudio Benjamin Vicente, of Costa Mesa.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.