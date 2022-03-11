Video: Robber swipes beer from Glendale store, punches elderly employee

A man was arrested after police say he punched an elderly store employee during a robbery in Glendale Sunday.

The suspect, Clarence Johnson, 30, had gone into the store on the 1100 block of S. Central Avenue and tried to leave the store without paying for a beer, according to police.

That's when the victim tried to block Johnson from leaving. Police say Johnson pushed and punched the victim in the face then ran away from the scene, with the stolen beer.

Officers were able to identify and locate Johnson at a home on the 200 block of W. Palmer Avenue, where he was arrested and booked on several charges including robbery and elder abuse.

