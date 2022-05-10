Man apparently sleeping in bushes hit and killed by van in Long Beach

A 66-year-old man police said appeared to sleeping in bushes was struck and killed by a van in Long Beach Tuesday.

Long Beach Police Department officers were called just after 1:50 a.m. to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Santiago Avenue, near Recreation Park Golf Course, to investigate what was initially reported as a non-injury collision, according to an LBPD statement.

"Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle that had collided into a stone wall," police said. "A tow truck responded to the scene and began removing the vehicle when officers discovered an unconscious male pedestrian underneath the vehicle."

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics were called to assist and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A preliminary investigation into the collision revealed a white Dodge van was traveling westbound on Pacific Coast Highway when it struck the north curb, entered onto a flower bed, rolled over several large bushes and sideswiped a nearby wall, according to the LBPD. The man "appeared to have been sleeping in the bushes prior to the collision" and was struck by the van.

The man driving the van remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The cause of the collision was under investigation, but police noted distracted driving, impaired driving nor speed were believed to be factors.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call LBPD Detective Jeff Meyer or Detective Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.