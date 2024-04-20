Driver in wild Van Nuys crash may have been underaged

article

Three teens are recovering after a dramatic single-car crash in Van Nuys Friday night.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Saticoy Street and Sepulveda Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

"I saw the light, and boom," said Jessica Suarez.

Tables and chairs outside a nearby restaurant were destroyed by the crash. In addition, seven vehicles parked outside a home on Saticoy were heavily damaged.

"I thought it was maybe an earthquake because [the home] was shaking," said Jade Melendez.

Debris from the crash now covers the outside of the Melendez family’s home, including their roof.

"I was in shock because they came from over there," said Melendez. "I don’t know how that could happen."

The three injured teens were taken to a hospital for treatment, and are all expected to survive. According to the Melendez family, the driver was too young to be legally driving a car. In video obtained at the scene, a firefighter can be heard saying "he’s 15," while carting a boy towards an ambulance.

Nearby residents say crashes at this intersection happen frequently. Some believe two dips in the street make the problem worse.

"I don’t know what this dip is for, but it’s not stopping cars, it’s making them fly," said Jennifer Sandoval. "The city should just level it out. It doesn’t help anything."

The Melendez family says they’re now without the three cars they use to get everywhere, including work and school. The teen driver wasn’t covered by insurance, so now they’re unsure how their cars will be repaired. They’ve setup a fundraiser to help with expenses. Information on that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.

"People need to be more responsible nowadays," said Melendez. "We found a nos tank, I think that’s what they were taking."

Melendez is referring to a nitrous oxide canister found near the crash site. The gas consists of nitrogen and oxygen, and can be used as an inhalant. Police are now investigating if that was a factor, and what exactly caused the crash. It’s unclear what charges the teens will face.