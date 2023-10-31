Man accused of ramming Long Beach police shot by cops in Montebello

article

A shooting suspect who allegedly rammed a pair of Long Beach police vehicles while trying to elude detectives in Montebello was shot by police Tuesday and taken into custody.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, detectives were in the 700 block of Via Altamira in Montebello on Tuesday afternoon conducting surveillance and attempting to serve a search warrant concerning a shooting that occurred in Long Beach on Sept. 25.

The suspect exited the residence under surveillance and drove to a nearby gas station, where detectives attempted to make an arrest, police said. At that point, the suspect allegedly got back in his vehicle "and intentionally struck two detective vehicles and two additional vehicles as he attempted to flee," prompting at least one officer to open fire, according to Long Beach police.

Detectives briefly lost sight of the suspect but located him a short time later back in the 700 block of Via Altamira, where he was taken into custody, then taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound suffered in the earlier shooting, police said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was considered to be in stable condition. Police said one officer suffered minor injuries when the suspect struck the detectives' vehicles. It was unclear if that officer was taken to a hospital.