Anaheim police shoot, kill woman armed with BB gun

Anaheim Police shot and killed a woman they believed was armed Sunday, police said.

Officers were called out to the 1200 block of S. Anaheim Blvd. around 9 a.m. on Oct. 29, after reports that a person had a rifle. When police got there, they found a woman, identified as Abigail Lopez, an Anaheim resident.

Police did not offer specifics, but said that "a confrontation occurred" between Lopez and officers. That's when they shot Lopez. According to the Anaheim PD, Lopez was shot at least once. Paramedics brought her to a nearby hospital where she later died.

After the shooting, police said they recovered a "BB or pellet gun that resembled a legitimate short-barrel assault weapon."

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is now investigating the shooting. No other information was immediately available.