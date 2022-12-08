Man, 2 dogs found dead in Valley Glen apartment fire

A homicide investigation is underway in Valley Glen after a man and two dogs were found dead following an apartment fire.

Right now police believe the alleged arsonist started the fire to cover up the 24-year-old man's fatal shooting.

Detectives responded to an apartment complex in the 13800 block of Oxnard Street around 1 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds that investigators believe were sustained prior to the fire. Two dogs inside the home appear to have died from the fire, officials added.

The victim's brother who was inside the home was able to escape by jumping out of a window and running to a nearby 7-Eleven where called 911.

At this time authorities are looking for at least two suspects, both of whom are believed to have run away from the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives at (818) 374-1925.