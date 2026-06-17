King tides flood Malibu campground, prompting emergency response

The Brief Overnight king tides peaking over eight feet flooded sections of Thornhill Broome Campground in Malibu, forcing state parks to request emergency assistance. Water levels reached knee height before receding, but no injuries or significant property damage were reported, and campers were permitted to stay. It's unclear if any campers will voluntarily evacuate ahead of Wednesday night's high tides or if additional structural preventative measures are being deployed.



King tides flooded portions of Thornhill Broome Campground in Malibu overnight, prompting an emergency response as ocean water pushed into campsites.

While no injuries or significant damage were reported, hazardous beach conditions remain in effect along the Southern California coast through late Wednesday night.

What we know:

California State Parks requested assistance from the Ventura County Fire Department shortly before midnight Tuesday after an overnight king tide flooded portions of Thornhill Broome Campground along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

According to officials, water levels at the beachfront campground reached knee height in some areas. By the time firefighters arrived, water levels had already begun to subside, though several inches of standing water remained throughout parts of the campground.

Campers were ultimately given the option to remain at the site.

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Thornhill Broome Campground sits on Malibu’s far western coastline near Point Mugu, where the Santa Monica Mountains meet the Pacific Ocean.

The flooding occurred during king tides that peaked at more than eight feet Tuesday night. Forecasts show another high tide Wednesday night, though water levels are expected to be lower than the previous night’s peak.

California State Parks previously reported significant damage at the campground following severe storm surge and exceptionally high tides in early 2023. The damage forced the campground to close while repairs were completed.

The latest flooding event was far less severe, and officials reported no injuries or significant damage.

What they're saying:

"There is an increased risk of ocean drowning," forecasters said. "Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore," the National Weather Service said.

"A beach hazards statement for elevated surf means that waves will be high enough to cause danger to inexperienced swimmers in the water," the weather agency added.

What's next:

The National Weather Service’s Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through late Wednesday night for Los Angeles County beaches, where forecasters are warning of dangerous rip currents, breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet and an increased risk of ocean drowning.

In Orange County, a separate Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Friday evening, with surf of 3 to 5 feet, occasional sets reaching 6 feet at south-facing beaches, and hazardous swimming conditions due to strong rip currents and longshore currents.

RELATED: Dangerous king tides prompt flooding, high surf warnings across Southern California

Emergency and park officials will continue to monitor the coastline while the National Weather Service tracks elevated surf conditions.

What you can do:

Monitor the Surf: If you are in Los Angeles County, remain cautious of dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet through late Wednesday night.

Exercise Caution in Orange County: Avoid swimming or surfing at south-facing beaches through Friday evening, where strong longshore currents and surf up to 6 feet pose an increased risk of drowning.

Check Campground Status: If you have reservations at Thornhill Broome Campground or nearby Point Mugu areas, check directly with California State Parks for real-time site conditions and safety updates.