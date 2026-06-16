King tides, powerful surf threaten Long Beach homes as residents call for permanent solution

The Brief Dangerous king tides and powerful waves continued to batter the Southern California coast, prompting flood warnings and raising concerns among Long Beach homeowners. Crews worked to reinforce a large sand berm as waves repeatedly overtopped portions of the barrier and caused minor damage to some beachfront properties. Residents criticized the temporary protections and called for a permanent solution to address ongoing coastal erosion and flooding threats.



Dangerous king tides and powerful waves continued to batter the Southern California coastline Monday, prompting coastal flood warnings from Malibu to Orange County and leaving some Long Beach residents worried about damage to their homes.

Along a stretch of beachfront in Long Beach, crews spent another day moving large amounts of sand to reinforce a protective berm designed to shield homes from incoming surf. The barrier, roughly 8 feet tall and nearly a mile long, has been rebuilt repeatedly as waves continue to pound the shoreline.

"The ocean is violent. My house is shaking," said Michael Vescovi, who lives along the beach.

Residents said the flooding and wave action have persisted for three consecutive nights, creating conditions many have not seen in decades.

"I was a kid when it was like this – about 25 years ago," one resident said.

Others said the unusually high water levels have caught them by surprise.

Some homeowners spent part of the day boarding up vulnerable areas of their properties ahead of the next high tide. Video captured Sunday night showed waves crashing into and overtopping portions of the berm as water surged toward homes.

Several properties have already sustained at least minor damage, according to residents.

Vescovi described how waves are interacting with the temporary barrier.

"They come all the way in and hit this berm. They splash straight up. That wave goes out and meets a brand-new one, and then you have what feels like a 40-foot wave coming in here," he said. "Those are the ones splashing over this boardwalk."

Residents said the temporary protections are not enough and criticized what they see as a lack of long-term action from local leaders.

"It doesn't work," said Brack Hudson, who also lives along the beach. "Every year these politicians come by and act like they know what they're talking about. They say just enough to get elected. City Hall does nothing, and this is what we're left with as a community."

Many residents are now calling for a permanent solution to address coastal erosion and recurring flooding threats.

"Most problems are solvable. This is a solvable problem, and we're the ones paying the expense," Hudson said.

With another high tide expected around 10:45 p.m., some homeowners said they planned to remain outside and monitor conditions overnight.

"As a homeowner on the beach, how are you going to sleep tonight?" Vescovi was asked.

"Tonight, I'm going to come out here and watch for a while," he replied.

Crews have been working long days to maintain the berm as forecasters continue to monitor elevated surf and tidal conditions along the Southern California coast.