Woman killed in Malibu crash after car plummets off cliff near PCH

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Malibu was identified Thursday.

The crash occurred near Pepperdine University on a winding section of Malibu Canyon Rd. near the Pacific Coast Highway.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the fatal crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. after the vehicle tumbled about 150 feet down an embankment.

Authorities identified the victim as 63-year-old Tracy Vancura of Camarillo in Ventura County. Vancura was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Malibu Canyon Rd. was blocked north at Piuma Rd. for about five hours in the area while an investigation was conducted.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident but it is believed that no other cars were involved, authorities said.