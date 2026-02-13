Triple-storm system headed to Southern California: Timeline

The Brief Southern California will experience a mild, sunny warming trend through Sunday before a series of three cold storm systems arrive starting Monday. Coasts and valleys will reach the low 70s this weekend; Monday’s storm could drop up to 2 inches of rain in lower elevations and 4 inches in mountains. Meteorologists are still determining the exact moisture levels of the third potential system expected to hit the region on Thursday.



Southern California is bracing for a significant shift in weather as three powerful storm systems are forecast to end a warm dry spell, bringing heavy precipitation and hazardous conditions through late next week.

What we know:

A warming trend fueled by light offshore winds will occur from Friday through Sunday, according to the latest NWS forecast.

During this window, coastal areas and valleys should see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, while mountain and inland areas will remain in the 50s and 60s.

The NWS has identified Sunday as a "transition day" before the first and strongest of two storm systems arrives from the northwest.

This initial wave is expected to deliver the heaviest rainfall on Monday, with 1 to 3 inches forecast for coastal and valley regions and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains.

The storm will also bring a risk of thunderstorms, strong winds, and high surf. Snow levels will initially sit around 6,500 feet but are expected to tumble as colder air moves in.

A second storm is slated for Tuesday into Wednesday, followed by a third on Thursday.

Timeline:

Friday – Sunday: Mild warming trend with peak temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday Night: The first storm system reaches the Central Coast.

Monday: Widespread heavy rain and the start of the "wettest" period of the week.

Tuesday – Wednesday: The second storm arrives; snow levels begin to drop significantly.

Thursday: A third system may impact the region, though moisture levels are unconfirmed.

What we don't know:

While the timing for the first storm is relatively certain, the NWS notes that "it’s always difficult to time these features 4 or more days out," particularly regarding the exact end of the second system.

While debris flows are a major concern, the precise locations of the most intense rain rates within burn scars remain difficult to pinpoint until the storm is closer.

What's next:

Snow levels are expected to undergo a dramatic change as the week progresses.

While the snow level will start near 6,000 feet on Monday, it is forecast to fall to between 3,000 and 3,500 feet by Wednesday.

This could lead to significant snowfall in lower mountain passes and potentially hazardous driving conditions.

What you can do:

Clear drainage: Ensure gutters and storm drains are clear of debris to prevent localized flooding.

Monitor burn scars: Residents near recent burn areas should stay alert for weather updates and be prepared to evacuate if debris flow warnings are issued.

Avoid the surf: Stay away from rock jetties and the water, as large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents are expected.

Prep for snow: If traveling through mountain passes Tuesday or Wednesday, carry tire chains and an emergency kit.