3-vehicle crash on PCH reported feet away from where 4 Pepperdine students were killed

article

A three-vehicle crash was reported in Malibu Thursday just feet away from where four Pepperdine University students were struck and killed.

The crash happened in the area near 21629 Pacific Coast Highway just after noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Thursday's 3-vehicle crash was located at 21629 Pacific Coast Hwy, roughly 300 feet from 21562 Pacific Coast Hwy, where four Pepperdine students were killed two weeks prior. (Google Maps)

On the evening of Oct. 17, officials allege 22-year-old Fraser Bohm lost control of his BMW when he slammed into multiple parked cars near 21562 Pacific Coast Highway before ricocheting and fatally striking four sorority sisters, who were standing on the side of the road.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Niamh Rolston, 21-year-old Peyton Stewart, 21-year-old Asha Weir and 21-year-old Deslyn Williams. All were seniors at the university's Seaver College of Liberal Arts. All four died at the scene, authorities confirmed.

That deadly crash reignited the local community's push to have the city of Malibu add safety improvements on the Pacific Coast Highway.

The tragedy occurred on a stretch of the highway often referred to by locals as "Dead Man’s Curve."

"Some come to Malibu for the beautiful beaches," said LA Sheriff's Department Captain Jennifer Seetoo, "But then never make it home."

Asha Weir, Peyton Stewart, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Roland were killed in the tragic crash on PCH.

Seetoo urged officials to adopt speed cameras along the highway, to more effectively combat speeding drivers in Malibu. The captain noted that the PCH stretches 21 miles and that officers can't be "everywhere at once."

For Seetoo, speeding cameras are a start in the right direction.

"People slow down when they see a patrol car, you drive by the rules of the road. We've got to do something different," said.

She added reckless driving has made a devastating impact on PCH over the years.

The dangerous stretch of highway was also highlighted in the documentary "21 Miles in Malibu," which was released earlier this year. The documentary was released by film producer Michel Shane, whose credits include "I, Robot," and "Catch Me if You Can."

For Shane, he knows the heartache the families of Tuesday’s tragedy are experiencing all too well. In 2010, he lost his 13-year-old daughter on the same stretch of the highway.

