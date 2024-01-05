Suspect who ran into hillside following hit-and-run crash on PCH in Malibu remains at large

The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who ditched their vehicle and ran into the hillside following a high-speed crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, officials said.

The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. Thursday at PCH near Big Rock Drive. Investigators said the driver slammed into three other vehicles and video from the scene showed the engine block from one of the vehicles was knocked out and found on the opposite side of the street.

Witnesses said the driver accused of causing the collision was going over 100 mph, which authorities said is not uncommon on that stretch of PCH.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, along with search and rescue teams, canvassed the area for the suspect overnight.

The crash occurred about two miles south of the stretch of PCH where a speeding driver killed four Pepperdine students, which led to increased calls for safety.

Despite the severe damage, no serious injuries were reported in Thursday night’s crash.

Those with information about the crash or the suspect's whereabouts are asked to contact the LASD.