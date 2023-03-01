Malibu Canyon Road near PCH reopens after rockslide triggered temporary closure
MALIBU, Calif. - Officials on Thursday announced a portion of Malibu Canyon Road reopened after the area was drenched by rain, which caused a mud and rockslide to form in the area and blocked the roadway.
Malibu Canyon Road was closed in both directions Wednesday between Pacific Coast Highway and Piuma Road.
The closure came amid another day of wild weather for Southern California as more rain, snow and wind moved through the area, marking the culmination of nearly a week of storms that have drenched the region and led to flooded streets, mudslides and trees knocked down by high winds.
The storms have led to power outages and school closures in mountain communities. Homes in La Cañada Flintridge and Beverly Crest were damaged by mudflow and debris resulting in the evacuations of some residents.