Major emergency fire reported at Panorama City commercial building

Firefighters planned to remain on watch throughout the morning Friday at the scene of a major emergency blaze at a commercial building in Panorama City, authorities said.

At least 105 firefighters battled the blaze at the one-story structure 14621 W. Titus St. It was reported at 12:09 a.m., and its progress had been stopped by around 2:20 a.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Firefighters continued to search for pockets of fire and hot spots within the debris, Prange said.

Crews found heavy fire conditions when they first arrived, Prange said.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause was under investigation.