Mail thrown from vehicle during pursuit in San Fernando Valley, two arrested

Two people were arrested after stealing mail and leading officers on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley.

Officers say the suspects, a man and woman, stole mail from a post office loading dock in Simi Valley around 1 p.m. They then led officers on a chase through parts of the north San Fernando Valley.

At one point during the pursuit, the suspects dumped bags of mail onto the street. The pursuit ended at Balboa Blvd. and Rinaldi St. in Granada Hills.

The suspects were taken into custody and the bags of mail were all recovered.