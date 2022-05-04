Loving Hands Community Care holds Mother's Day event for women who lost a child

Mother's Day is a day of celebration for so many but for moms who've lost a child, it is also a day of remembrance.

Kathryn Wooten knows that loss and did something about it. She founded a nonprofit, Loving Hands Community Care. Her big event is a Mother's Day luncheon uplifting other mothers who've lost a child.

The Watts mom lost her first son. Then in the same year, lost a second son to gang life and gang violence. The mothers are invited to bring a framed photo of their child for a remembrance table.

This year, she was able to fly in four moms from out of state.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Loving Hands Community Care turns unbearable grief into action

FOX 11 met up with Wooten earlier this year as she and her nonprofit were honored ahead of the Super Bowl. Her foundation was given a $50,000 grant to continue a legacy of good.

The Loving Hands Community Care event is Saturday. For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she's hosting 200 moms in person. This is a day for her whole family.

She has four other children and 16 grandkids and one great-grandchild.

