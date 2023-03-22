VIDEO: Potholes shut down Pomona freeway

A SigAlert was issued Wednesday morning prompting the shutdown of all lanes of the southbound and northbound 71 Freeway at Valley Boulevard in Pomona due to potholes.

SkyFOX video shows several potholes on the freeway and crews present working to fill the potholes so lanes could reopen to drivers.

An estimated time of reopening was not immediately available, per California Highway Patrol.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes in the meantime.

This comes as yet another atmospheric river continues to batter California with more rain, gusty winds, and snow at higher elevations.

More rain and mountain snow are expected to continue throughout Wednesday, raising the risk of localized flooding.

A winter storm warning was in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday in the San Gabriel Mountains and in the 5 and 14 Freeway corridors. Forecasters predicted total accumulations of 2 to 5 feet of snow above 6,000 feet during the storm, with 10 to 20 inches possible between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, and 2 to 10 inches between 3,500 and 5,000 feet -- accompanied by winds gusting to 75 mph. According to the National Weather Service, several inches of snow could fall in the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway.

The rain is expected to persist in the region through Wednesday, with some showers potentially even lingering into Thursday, but otherwise, the region should be cool and dry through the weekend.

A flood watch will also be in effect for Orange County coastal and inland areas through Wednesday evening -- with rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations susceptible.

City News Service contributed to this report.