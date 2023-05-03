California cold storm: Blast of winter to hit SoCal with rain, mountain snow

Get ready for a blast of winter as a cold storm is expected to bring widespread rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds before clearing just in time for the weekend.

Portions of Southern California have seen morning drizzle throughout the week and beginning Wednesday night, more areas can expect increased rainfall and possible thunderstorms, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

The cooler air and band of moisture are expected to dig into the region Wednesday night into Thursday.

Weather Alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The San Bernardino County mountain communities can expect between four and eight inches of snow at elevations above 6,000 feet and between one and two inches at elevations between 5,500 and 6,000 feet.

Snow will be accompanied by gusty winds that may be powerful enough to bring down tree branches, the NWS said.

Travel is not recommended in the mountains during the storm.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass.

