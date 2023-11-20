More Los Angeles Starbucks workers unionize

More Starbucks workers in Los Angeles are unionizing.

Workers at the Wilshire and Curson store on Friday filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, joining a nationwide movement of over 9,000 baristas asking for fair wages and better working conditions.

"We’re seeing how much of our efforts are going into the company’s pockets and we’re tired of not being listened to. Conditions at our workplace are rapidly deteriorating and nothing is being done to address them, leaving workers vulnerable and exhausted with no reprieve in sight," said Andrew Gillespie, 3-year partner and shift supervisor at the Los Angeles location.

"Our voices and concerns have not been heard as individuals but we will demonstrate our strength together as partners speaking against the injustice we have received under the corporate leadership. We demand change in our workplace and do not deserve retaliation for trying to speak up," said Hailie Muro, a 2-year partner and barista at the Los Angeles location.

Since December 2021, over 360 Starbucks stores in 41 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized, according to SWU.