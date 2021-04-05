Los Angeles now home to highest outdoor dining experience on the globe

As Los Angeles enters the orange tier, it's now home to the highest outdoor dining experience on the globe.

The owner of 71 Above, a restaurant on the top of the U.S. Bank Tower in downtown Los Angeles, opened Vista Patio Monday, an alfresco option on the 69th floor of the building.

Vista Patio features a spectacular, 360-degree view of LA with two balconies where you can see the Hollywood sign, Dodger Stadium, Century City, SoFi Stadium and out in the Pacific Ocean on a clear day.

The patios used to be part of the OUE Skyspace observation deck where visitors could pay to look at the beautiful views from nearly 1,000 feet up.

Guests can now watch the sunset while enjoying about a dozen Mediterranean tapas for $54 per person.

You must make a reservation and should bring warm clothes because it can get very chilly that high up!

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. Sunday thru Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Vista Patio gives Angelenos a unique experience, allows 71 Above to bring back some of the 100+ staff they had to let go in the pandemic and enables the business to start making money again.

71 Above managers plan to reopen the 71st floor, known for more fine dining, in a couple of weeks.

