Los Angeles man shot dead at marijuana dispensary in Windsor Hills

A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday.

Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner's office.

Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff's station were called at 9:45 a.m. Friday to the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, between La Brea Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, where they found the victim now identified as Bennett lying in a doorway with apparent gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.