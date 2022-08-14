Covina man arrested for 2nd time within 30 days over rape allegations

article



A Covina man who was arrested last month for alleged possession of child pornography but bailed out and was released has been arrested again, this time for allegations of rape, according to the Covina Police Department.

Authorities said Ramon Elias-Zavala was arrested Aug. 9 for the rape allegations and remains in custody.

Previously, Elias-Zavala was arrested July 15 after authorities served a search warrant on his home. According to the investigation, Elias-Zavala was communicating with an underage girl in the Covina area.

The Covina Police Department is looking for any potential victims associated with Elias-Zavala. Anyone with information related to our investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Manny Esquivel at 626-384-5621