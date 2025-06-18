LA ICE protests, Day 13: Federal raids draw more protests

Los Angeles may have turned a page on emergency curfew orders, but protests appear far from over as Southern California continues to be a target of federal raids as ordered by President Donald Trump.

The raids come as President Donald Trump has vowed to use "every resource possible" for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles and other Democratic cities.

Timeline of events

Below are live updates of the ongoing protests happening across Southern California (all times listed in Pacific Standard Time):

ICE Raid in Pico Rivera sparks outrage

5 a.m.: Emotions continued to run high in Pico Rivera after video shows video of a showdown with federal agents at a Walmart parking lot. A US citizen was detained in the incident for interfering with ICE operations.

Protest resumes in LA County

12 a.m.: Protests continued overnight in Pico Rivera after a young man, Adrian Martinez, got detained by federal agents outside a Walmart, the detainee's family tells FOX 11.

Big picture view:

The recent raids come in the wake of Trump's nationwide push for mass deportations.

Over the weekend, Trump declared he will use "every resource possible" on ICE raids targeting Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and other Democratic cities.