Los Angeles Dodgers accept White House invitation to celebrate 2025 World Series title: report

The Brief The back-to-back World Series champions will reportedly return to the White House to celebrate their 2025 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. While a White House official confirmed the team’s intent to attend, a specific date for the ceremony has not yet been scheduled. The visit proceeds despite petitions from immigration rights groups urging a boycott due to ongoing friction between the city and federal agencies.



The Los Angeles Dodgers have confirmed they will maintain the tradition of championship White House visits following their thrilling seven-game World Series win over Toronto.

What we know:

A White House official confirmed to the California Post that the Dodgers have been in communication and plan to attend the ceremony.

Manager Dave Roberts and veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw have both expressed their intent to go, citing the honor of visiting the Oval Office regardless of the sitting president.

This marks the team's third visit in recent years, following trips in 2021 and April 2025.

What we don't know:

A specific date for the 2026 visit has not been finalized.

It remains unclear which specific players might choose to decline the invitation; in the previous year, reliever Brusdar Graterol notably opted out, citing a preference to stay at his "brown house."

What they're saying:

The team's perspective leans heavily on the side of non-partisan tradition.

"I am going to continue to try to do what tradition says and not try to make political statements because I am not a politician," said manager Dave Roberts.

Clayton Kershaw echoed this sentiment, stating, "The White House is an incredible honor to get to go see, regardless of who’s in office... that’s stuff that you can’t lose sight of no matter what you believe."

The other side:

On the other hand, the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON) urged a boycott, writing in a petition: "They cannot stay silent as our families and neighbors face violence, detention, and deportation. By visiting a president who has used his power to harm the most vulnerable, the team would be turning its back on the very people who fill the stadiums."

What's next:

The Dodgers head into the 2026 season as favorites to pull off a "three-peat" following the high-profile acquisitions of outfielder Kyle Tucker and closer Edwin Diaz.

The official date for the Washington D.C. trip is expected to be announced during the first half of the regular season.