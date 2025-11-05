Community groups urge Dodgers not to visit White House following World Series win

The Brief A group of community organizations are urging the Dodgers to skip a trip to the White House, citing recent ICE raids in LA. President Trump invited the Dodgers to the White House following their World Series win against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers last visited the White House in 2025 and 2021.



Community organizations in Los Angeles are urging the Dodgers to not visit the White House for their World Series victory celebration.

What they're saying:

"It's time for Dodger baseball to give Los Angeles some extra innings of empathy by intentionally walking past the White House," Pastor Mark Chase stated during a press conference Wednesday.

An alliance of immigrant advocacy groups are circulating a petition, calling on fans to join them in urging the Dodgers to stand with the LA community that has stood by them throughout the years.

"It's time for Dodger baseball to give Los Angeles some extra innings of empathy by intentionally walking past the White House," Pastor Mark Chase stated during a press conference Wednesday.

"Do not shake the hand of the person who is causing all this suffering in our community," another said during the conference.

Organizations urging the Dodgers to ditch their visit with Trump in DC include the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON), CLEAN Carwash Workers’ Center, Inclusive Action, and others.

"Even in this time of baseball triumph, we hope our home team remembers that L.A. is a place of overwhelming pain and mourning. We celebrate with you even as we weep for our loved ones lost and families and communities devastated by this administration’s mass-deportation raids. And so we must ask you – please don’t go to the White House. Don’t betray the joy that we all felt together on the night you won Game 7. Don’t betray the city that stood with you all season long and has done for decades," said Pablo Alvarado, NDLON’s Co-Executive Director.

Dodgers owner Mark Walter is also facing backlash after reports that his investment firm holds a small stake in the Geo Group, a private prison company that operates facilities for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Dodgers invited to the White House

After the Dodgers won their back-to-back series titles, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to congratulate the Boys in Blue on their victory and invite them to the White House.

"Congratulations to the LA Dodgers, a game won by incredible champions!!! A lesser group of men would never have been able to win that game, or game 6, for that matter. So many stars made it all happen. Also, congratulations to ownership. What a great job they have done. See you all at the White House!!," the president's post read.

Dig deeper:

The Dodgers last visited the White House on April 7, 2025 to celebrate their 2024 World Series win.

All players except Freddie Freeman, who was recovering from an ankle sprain, participated, as did manager Dave Roberts and coaches. Shortstop Mookie Betts, who previously declined a White House visit with the Boston Red Sox, joined the team, emphasizing his decision is about supporting the Dodgers' achievements. During their visit, Clayton Kershaw presented Trump with a No. 47 Dodgers jersey as a gift.

The Dodgers also visited the White House on July 2, 2021 during President Joe Biden's term to celebrate their 2020 World Series win.

The 1924 World Series champions, the Washington Senators, are reported to be the first MLB team to visit the White House. They were welcomed by President Calvin Coolidge.