Los Angeles County nurse critically injured in Union Station attack

A Los Angeles County nurse in her 60s was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after she was attacked by a transient at Union Station in downtown LA, officials said.

Law enforcement sources say the nurse was punched so hard, that she fell back and hit her head on the concrete.

Shortly after police conducted a major search, a suspect was taken into custody.

The name of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

