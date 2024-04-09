Expand / Collapse search

Los Angeles Amber Alert: Officials searching for 2 young boys

Updated  April 9, 2024 6:55pm PDT
Los Angeles
Amber alert issued out of Compton

An Amber alert was issued Tuesday evening for two kids who were last seen at their elementary school.

LOS ANGELES -
The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert in the Los Angeles area Tuesday for two young boys who were last seen near a local school.

Six-year-old Ali Kelly and 5-year-old Cairo Kelly were last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, at Lovelia P. Flournoy Elementary School on E. 111th Street in Los Angeles. 

Ali Kelly is 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds. Cairo Kelly is about 4 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds. Both children have black hair and brown eyes.

Center: Donald Kelly. L: Ali Kelly, R: Cairo Kelly (Source CHP)

Officials are searching for 41-year-old Donald Kelly. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Amber Alert (Source California Highway Patrol)

In connection with the search, authorities are looking for a Black 2009 Lincoln MKZ with a license plate of 9LFM954

Officials said Donald Kelly should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.