Los Angeles Amber Alert: Officials searching for 2 young boys



The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert in the Los Angeles area Tuesday for two young boys who were last seen near a local school.

Six-year-old Ali Kelly and 5-year-old Cairo Kelly were last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, at Lovelia P. Flournoy Elementary School on E. 111th Street in Los Angeles.

Ali Kelly is 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds. Cairo Kelly is about 4 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds. Both children have black hair and brown eyes.

Center: Donald Kelly. L: Ali Kelly, R: Cairo Kelly (Source CHP)

Officials are searching for 41-year-old Donald Kelly. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Amber Alert (Source California Highway Patrol)

In connection with the search, authorities are looking for a Black 2009 Lincoln MKZ with a license plate of 9LFM954.

Officials said Donald Kelly should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.