LA actor accused of sex crimes against children

Authorities are investigating after a Los Angeles man was arrested for alleged sex crimes against children.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 50-year-old Joseph Gatt was arrested on April 6 for an outstanding felony warrant involving contact with a minor for sexual offense.

Photo: LAPD

This came after a residential search warrant was served at Gatt's home in the area of 3rd Street and La Jolla, where a caller reported Gatt had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines.

Authorities believe there may be more victims in this case.

Gatt's acting credits include "Game of Thrones," "Thor," and "Star Trek Into Darkness," according to IMDb.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 or 1-800-222-TIPS.

Law enforcement is reminding people to immediately report any suspected inappropriate contact with a minor or knowledge of child sexual abuse material on the internet. You can report this to local law enforcement agency or to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678, or missing kids.com. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will forward the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency nationwide.

