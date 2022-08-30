Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei Festival returns

Looking for something fun to do?

Long Beach is once again hosting the annual Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei Festival from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

This year, the free festival is showcasing America's most influential women in art through a series of interactive outdoor installations and events.

Among the 12 female artists featured are Latino muralist Mr.B. Baby, illustrator and painter Kim Sielbeck, and artist and muralist Thao Huynh French.

The festival is free and open to the public, and includes 24/7 mural art viewing, food tastings, bike tours, and a closing party on Sept. 4.

"In the past six years, Long Beach Walls has completed more than 100 murals in over 40 square miles

of Long Beach creating walkable and bikeable public art experiences unlike anything else in the country and has put Long Beach on the map for cultural influencers across greater Los Angeles and beyond. We are thrilled to be a part of such an incredible group of people – artists, muralists, musicians and more – who are driving culture and connection in our city," said event organizer Julia Huang.



This event is part of a pilot program to activate Lincoln Park, the city’s oldest, newly renovated park in downtown Long Beach, which includes offering free, open forums for people to enjoy art and performances, and participate in cultural activities.

For more information on Long Beach Walls and Art Renzei, please visit www.longbeachwalls.com and

www.artrenzei.com.

