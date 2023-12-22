Long Beach taco truck attacked by armed robbers; Suspects on the run

A family-run taco truck in Long Beach is working to recover emotionally after they were attacked by two armed robbers.

A video showed two armed robbers rushing the taco truck workers. One employee was attacked and another employee was threatened at gunpoint on December 16 near East 7th Street and Junipero Avenue.

The suspects ran off from the scene with a phone but did not take money from the cash register.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been announced in the attack.

A GoFundMe has been setup for the family as they look to cover their medical bills. Those looking to help can click here for more information.