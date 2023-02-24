Swift water rescue underway in Long Beach

As rain continues to drench Southern California, a swift water rescue was underway in Long Beach on Friday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call just after 7:30 a.m. regarding a dark-colored sedan that was floating in the LA River. It is believed someone is in the vehicle.

SkyFOX was over the scene and showed LA County firefighters over the bridge on the southbound 105 Freeway along Compton Boulevard.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle in the LA River on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

As of 8:15 a.m., crews have not located the vehicle.