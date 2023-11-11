2 women hospitalized after Long Beach shooting

Two women were hospitalized after they were wounded in a Long Beach shooting, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and East Pacific Coast Highway, according to Lt. Royce Wexler of the Long Beach Police Department.

The women were wounded during a large gathering, when a suspect fired toward a group of people and a man in that group returned fire, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

One woman suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body and the other was wounded in an "upper extremity," Wexler said. Both had stable vital signs at the hospital, he added.

The suspects, described as two men, fled the scene, Wexler said. Gang detectives responded to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the LBPD. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS (8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.